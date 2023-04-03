Türkiye’s first national car, TOGG, delivered

ANKARA

Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker Togg delivered its first vehicle to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan on April 3.

“Today, we are witnessing the fulfillment of our nation’s 60-year-old dream. We placed the first order of Togg, the pride of our country, in 2019. Today, we receive the first smart vehicle. I wish that Togg, one of the first fruits of the Turkish Century, will be beneficial to all our nation,” Erdoğan said at the ceremony.

“Togg was born as a symbol of the country’s economic development and global development and has reached its current level of development. Unfair criticism started at the idea stage and it became a target of slander... Togg’s design was built and its factory started production. Togg broke order records on the first day it went on sale,” he added.

Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X were taken online on March 16-27, and a total of 177,000 vehicles were sold online, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank told reporters on April 3.

The company plans to deliver 20,000 units to the first buyers of Togg’s EV model T10X, who were selected through a digital draw.

“All sold online, more than 80 percent sold through the app, a world first,” the CEO of the Togg Gürcan Karakaş told reporters.

Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev would be the first to receive a Togg, Varank said last week.

“We have also got a request from the president of Azerbaijan, Mr. Aliyev. We plan to deliver the second vehicle to Mr. Aliyev,” Varank told a meeting in the capital Ankara.

The price of the standard range model T10X will start from 953,000 Turkish Liras (around $50,200) to 1.05 million liras (around $55,600), while the long-range model was priced at 1.215 million liras (around $64,000), the company announced on March 14.

With two different battery options for the 160 kW power (218 horsepower) T10X with rear-wheel drive, buyers can choose between a range of 314 kilometers or 523 kilometers.

The first version of the T10X can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second, for which delivery will start on Oct. 29, can go 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Featuring 320 kW power (435 horsepower), the second version also sports an all-wheel drive.

The batteries of the TOGG T10X can be recharged from 20 percent to up to 80 percent in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Togg will produce five different models, SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV, until 2030 and own their intellectual and industrial property rights.

Türkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg) introduced the country’s first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019. It aims to produce 1 million vehicles in five different models by 2030. The vehicle is manufactured by a consortium of five Turkish companies in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The aim is to commence the export of domestically produced Togg vehicles in two years after the vehicles are introduced to the local market.