Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port

Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port

ZONGULDAK
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port

Türkiye’s first floating natural gas production platform, Osman Gazi, arrived Saturday at Filyos Port in Zonguldak on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast.

The massive platform was sent off from the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul on May 29 — the 572nd anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest — in a ceremony attended by President Erdogan and Türkiye’s energy and natural resources minister, and passed through the Istanbul Strait.

With a maximum processing capacity of 10.5 million cubic meters of natural gas per day and a transfer capacity of 10 million cubic meters, the platform will double natural gas production in the Black Sea to 20 million cubic meters daily.

It is expected to meet the natural gas needs of about 8 million households in Türkiye and will operate at the site for 20 years.

The platform, which can accommodate 140 personnel, measures 298.5 meters long, 56 meters wide and 29.5 meters deep. It is expected to begin operations by mid-2026.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

    Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

  2. Probes into CHP-run Istanbul municipalities widen

    Probes into CHP-run Istanbul municipalities widen

  3. Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to boost economic cooperation

    Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to boost economic cooperation

  4. US sends nuclear deal proposal to Iran

    US sends nuclear deal proposal to Iran

  5. Aselsan joins global leaders in NATO air defense project

    Aselsan joins global leaders in NATO air defense project
Recommended
Türkiye to have another floating platform in 2028: Energy minister

Türkiye to have another floating platform in 2028: Energy minister
Hotels face labor shortage as peak tourism season begins

Hotels face labor shortage as peak tourism season begins
Country’s railway network to be expanded to 17,500 kilometers

Country’s railway network to be expanded to 17,500 kilometers
Monthly inflation expected to slow to 2.1 percent in May

Monthly inflation expected to slow to 2.1 percent in May
Top 10 banks’ Q1 net income up 27 percent to 157 billion liras

Top 10 banks’ Q1 net income up 27 percent to 157 billion liras
OPEC+ announces sharp increase in July oil production

OPEC+ announces sharp increase in July oil production
Chinese automakers get stern price war warning

Chinese automakers get stern 'price war' warning
WORLD Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be in Istanbul on June 2 for the proposed second round of direct talks for reaching a long-term ceasefire to be followed by permanent peace through Turkish facilitation.

ECONOMY Türkiye to have another floating platform in 2028: Energy minister

Türkiye to have another floating platform in 2028: Energy minister

Türkiye is set to have another floating production platform in 2028, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿