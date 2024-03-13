Türkiye's first autonomous underwater vehicle prepares for duty

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's first autonomous underwater vehicle Deringöz, developed by Aselsan, which can be used underwater for both military and civilian purposes, has successfully completed diving tests.

The autonomous underwater vehicle is equipped with features such as high maneuverability, precision navigation capability, customizable mission payloads, optical and sonar imaging technologies and wireless communication infrastructure.

Deringöz will be used effectively in many areas such as underwater research, reconnaissance and surveillance, mine detection, pipeline inspection and port and base protection.

Developed by Aselsan engineers, Deringöz is expected to play a critical role in underwater operations.

Capable of operating at a depth of 600 meters, Deringöz also stands out with its modular system. Equipped with wireless communications, Deringöz has payload configurations that can be expanded as needed.

With a maximum speed of 5.5 knots and a scanning speed of 3 knots, Deringöz is expected to be a force multiplier for the country.