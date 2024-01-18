Türkiye’s first astronaut to conduct 13 space experiments

ANKARA

Set to make history, the first Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı, whose launch has been delayed due to a technical problem, will undertake 13 groundbreaking experiments in space.

The rocket that will carry the Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew, including Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı, to the International Space Station (ISS) will launch tonight at 12:49 a.m.

The launch, scheduled for yesterday, was postponed after engineering teams discovered technical problems with the deployment of Dragon capsule's landing parachutes and the way the capsule attached to the Falcon 9 rocket, according to Benji Reed, Space X's senior director of manned spaceflight. Reed added that both issues have been resolved.

A pilot in the Turkish Air Force for 15 years, Gezeravcı completed his undergraduate degree in electronic engineering at the Air Force Academy. After completing his master's degree at the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Base, Gezeravcı piloted many aircraft, including the F-16, and worked as a captain pilot at Turkish Airlines for seven years.

"I didn't dream about space. The sky was my limit," Gezeravcı said, adding that only after seeing the news about the call for applications for Türkiye's first manned space project, he decided that he could undertake the task and decided to apply.

Gezeravcı's mother, Sıddıka Gezeravcı, said that when she learned that her son was going to space, she was a little scared at first but is now comfortable and proud of her son.

Gezeravcı will reach the space station after a 36-hour long journey. Gezeravcı, who will stay in space for 14 days, will carry out 13 space experiments.

The experiment titled "UYNA," will contribute to Türkiye's ability to develop new generation materials for the space, aviation and defense industries.

In the "gMETAL" experiment, the effect of gravity in conditions without chemical reaction will be investigated to make the propulsion systems of spacecraft more efficient.

The "UzMAn" experiment will attempt to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen in space with microalgae. It is aimed to develop microalgal life support units for space missions together with TÜBİTAK.

In the "ALGALSPACE" experiment, growth data of Antarctic and temperate microalgae in space will be compared, and a study on the use of polar algae in space will be carried out for the first time.

With the support of artificial intelligence, the "OXYGEN SATURATION" experiment aims to identify the differences and discomforts caused by low gravity by calculating the oxygen level of the supplied air.