Türkiye's first astronaut Gezeravcı to teach at İTÜ

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı is set to teach a course at the prestigious Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) through online classes.

The announcement came in a social media post by the Industry and Technology Minister, Mehmet Fatih Kacır. "We continue to bring industry professionals together with university students through the 'Industry on Campus' program," Kacır stated, adding, "Alper Gezeravcı will be teaching at İTÜ this semester."

Expressing pride in this collaboration, Profesor Dr. İsmail Koyuncu, the rector of İTÜ, also took to social media to share the news.

"Türkiye's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, will be teaching the course 'Special Topics in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering' online at our university as part of the 'Industry on Campus' program," Koyuncu noted.

The move highlights İTÜ's commitment to providing students with access to leading figures in various fields. Gezeravcı's involvement is expected to inspire students and offer insights into the field of aeronautical and astronautical engineering.

