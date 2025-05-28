Türkiye’s field hockey scene enters new era amid growing aspirations

ANKARA

Field hockey, despite not being one of the most popular sports in Türkiye, is gradually gaining recognition and carving out its own niche, as recent developments reflect a burgeoning interest in the game.

Once played in Istanbul during the early 20th century, the sport is now experiencing what officials describe as a “childhood phase” — a period of foundational growth aimed at building both infrastructure and sporting culture from the ground up.

Following decades of inactivity, the Turkish Hockey Federation was re-established on Feb. 6, 2002. By the end of that year, Türkiye had regained membership in the International Hockey Federation (FIH), signaling its intent to re-enter the global hockey community.

Since then, Türkiye has made steady progress, particularly in indoor hockey, where the national teams have begun to post notable results in European competitions.

“Our men’s indoor team has made history by qualifying to compete in Europe’s top division for 2026,” Turkish Hockey Federation head Mustafa Çakır said. “And while our women’s team has recently been relegated from the top tier it remains a strong contender to return.”

Youth development is another area where Türkiye has begun to shine. The country’s under-21 indoor teams, both male and female, currently compete at the highest level in Europe.

The women’s team, in particular, has secured back-to-back third-place finishes in continental championships.

Çakır stressed that the achievements are not isolated but part of a long-term vision to compete in the Youth Olympics.

“We are targeting the Youth Olympics. To get there, we aim to stay in the league during the 2026 U16 European Championship, hosted in Türkiye, and reach the podium by 2028.”

Plans are also underway to strengthen outdoor hockey. Two Olympic-standard fields are currently under construction with government support, while a development and training center in the southern province of Antalya's Alanya district is expected to serve as a national hub for year-round programs.

“These projects will form the foundation of a sustainable and high-performance hockey culture,” Çakır stated.

Hockey’s earlier presence in Türkiye dates back to 1915, when clubs like Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Beşiktaş helped establish the Istanbul Hockey League.

Fenerbahçe claimed four titles before competitive play diminished by 1926 due to logistical and organizational challenges. Still, the country had already joined the International Hockey Federation in 1927, an early move that underlined Türkiye’s openness to global sporting trends.

The modern form of field hockey emerged in mid-19th-century England, where it spread rapidly through the British Empire. The first formal club was founded in London in 1861, and by the early 20th century, the sport had gained a foothold across Asia and Europe.

The International Hockey Federation was founded in 1924, with initial members from seven European countries, and the European Hockey Federation followed in 1969.

Today, field hockey is played in over 120 countries and remains a prominent Olympic sport.