Türkiye’s external assets rise to $308 billion

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $308 billion

ANKARA
Türkiye’s external assets rise to $308 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 0.5 percent from the end of 2022 to amount to $307.6 billion as of March, according to the data from the Central Bank.

The country’s liabilities against non-residents fell by 5.4 percent over the same period to $555 billion.

The net International Investment Position (IIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye’s external assets and liabilities, posted minus $247.4 billion as of end-March versus minus $277.7 billion at the end of 2022.

“As regards sub-items under liabilities, direct investment - equity capital and other capital - recorded $123.3 billion, indicating a 25.7 percent decrease compared to the end of the previous year, with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates,” the Central Bank said.

Portfolio investment decreased by 4.9 percent from the end of 2022 to $88.6 billion as of March. Non-residents’ equity holdings fell by 15.2 percent over the same period to $24.4 billion, while their holdings of government domestic debt securities (GDDS) were down 0.2 percent to $1.2 billion.

Outstanding eurobond holdings of non-residents posted $44.1 billion, with an increase of 5.1 percent, according to the bank.

FX deposits of non-residents held within the resident banks stood at $41.9 billion at the end of March 2023, reflecting an increase of 3.9 percent compared to the end of 2022, and the Turkish Lira deposits increased by 25.3 percent, recording $17.7 billion, the data also showed.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

    Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

  2. Erdoğan calls on Turks abroad to vote in runoff polls

    Erdoğan calls on Turks abroad to vote in runoff polls

  3. Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

    Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

  4. Xi says China, Central Asia must 'fully unleash' potential

    Xi says China, Central Asia must 'fully unleash' potential

  5. G7 leaders visit Hiroshima memorial in shadow of new threats

    G7 leaders visit Hiroshima memorial in shadow of new threats
Recommended
UN wants $100 bln to boost digitalisation in poor countries

UN wants $100 bln to boost digitalisation in poor countries
UK touts $22 bn in Japanese investment as Sunak visits Tokyo

UK touts $22 bn in Japanese investment as Sunak visits Tokyo
Inflation expectations decline in May

Inflation expectations decline in May
Tourism activity may pick up after elections

Tourism activity may pick up after elections
Property prices soar 133 percent in March

Property prices soar 133 percent in March
Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination
WORLD Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defenses, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.

ECONOMY Inflation expectations decline in May

Inflation expectations decline in May

The end-year inflation expectations in the Central Bank’s latest survey of market participants eased from 37.77 in April to 37.17 percent in May.
SPORTS Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women workers who opened a workshop together to produce bocce balls after receiving relevant training as part of a project in the southern province of Burdur have received a massive order for 114,000 bocce balls from France.