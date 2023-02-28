Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

ANKARA

Türkiye’s exports in January increased by 10.3 percent to reach $19.4 billion, while imports increased by 20.7 percent to reach $33.6 billion, compared to the same month of the previous year, the provisional data compiled in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry have shown.

Exports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, amounted to $18.1 billion in January, with an increase of 8.4 percent. Imports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $19.9 billion, with an increase of 8.1 percent.

The foreign trade volume was $38 billion with an increase of 8.2 percent, and the import coverage excluding energy products and non-monetary gold was 91.0 percent, while the foreign trade deficit excluding energy products and non-monetary gold was $1.79 billion.

The largest export partner for Türkiye in January was Germany, with $1.8 billion. It was followed by the United States with $1.2 billion, Russia with $1.04 billion, the United Kingdom with $954 million and Italy with $916 million. The top five countries accounted for 30.6 percent of total exports.

The top country for Türkiye’s imports was Russia, with $5 billion, followed by Switzerland with $4.3 billion, China with $3.6 billion, Germany with $1.8 billion and the United States with $1.2 billion. The top five countries accounted for 47.4 percent of total imports in January.

By economic activity, the shares of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, and mining and quarrying in total exports in January were 93.6 percent, 4.2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.