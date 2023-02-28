Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

ANKARA
Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports in January increased by 10.3 percent to reach $19.4 billion, while imports increased by 20.7 percent to reach $33.6 billion, compared to the same month of the previous year, the provisional data compiled in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry have shown.

Exports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, amounted to $18.1 billion in January, with an increase of 8.4 percent. Imports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $19.9 billion, with an increase of 8.1 percent.

The foreign trade volume was $38 billion with an increase of 8.2 percent, and the import coverage excluding energy products and non-monetary gold was 91.0 percent, while the foreign trade deficit excluding energy products and non-monetary gold was $1.79 billion.

The largest export partner for Türkiye in January was Germany, with $1.8 billion. It was followed by the United States with $1.2 billion, Russia with $1.04 billion, the United Kingdom with $954 million and Italy with $916 million. The top five countries accounted for 30.6 percent of total exports.

The top country for Türkiye’s imports was Russia, with $5 billion, followed by Switzerland with $4.3 billion, China with $3.6 billion, Germany with $1.8 billion and the United States with $1.2 billion. The top five countries accounted for 47.4 percent of total imports in January.

By economic activity, the shares of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, and mining and quarrying in total exports in January were 93.6 percent, 4.2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya

Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya

    Aftershock kills two people, injures 140 in Malatya

  2. Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics

    Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics

  3. Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts

    Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts

  4. Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

    Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

  5. Belarus leader and Putin ally Lukashenko to visit China

    Belarus leader and Putin ally Lukashenko to visit China
Recommended
Union Pacific will replace rail CEO

Union Pacific will replace rail CEO
UN treaty a must to cut global plastic use: Experts

UN treaty a must to cut global plastic use: Experts
Huawei dominates mobile tech fair

Huawei dominates mobile tech fair
MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones
Russia stops oil pipeline deliveries to Poland

Russia stops oil pipeline deliveries to Poland
Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant

Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant
WORLD Zelensky says Bakhmut fight more and more complicated

Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday warned that the situation around the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut was getting increasingly difficult.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports in January increased by 10.3 percent to reach $19.4 billion, while imports increased by 20.7 percent to reach $33.6 billion, compared to the same month of the previous year, the provisional data compiled in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.