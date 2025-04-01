Türkiye’s drought risk looms despite rising reservoirs

Türkiye’s drought risk looms despite rising reservoirs

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s drought risk looms despite rising reservoirs

Experts have warned that despite increased rainfall raising reservoir levels during the winter months, the risk of drought for the country persists into the summer, emphasizing the urgent need to implement preventive measures to address this issue.

Rainfall has significantly increased the water levels in reservoirs across the country in the past one to two months. However, experts argue that drought is a long-term challenge, highlighting the necessity of addressing issues such as infrastructure shortcomings and population density, as well as promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Rising water levels alone are insufficient to counter drought risks, according to the environmental engineer Professor Ece Ümmü Deveci, particularly with anticipated high temperatures and lower precipitation in the coming months.

"Only 10 percent of reservoir water is used for household consumption, while 20-30 percent goes to industrial use, and the majority is allocated to agriculture. If drought occurs, the water consumption in these sectors could make current reservoir levels inadequate to meet overall demand," Deveci explained.

Deveci emphasized the urgent need to mandate smart irrigation and drip irrigation in agriculture while restricting conventional methods. She also called for reduced water consumption in the textile industry, a significant sector in the country.

Experts also stressed the necessity of making agriculture more resilient to drought by implementing sustainable water management practices.

Unless sustainable water management practices are employed, the economic effects of drought will also extend to consumers, warned Baki Remzi Suiçmez, head of the Chamber of Agricultural Engineers. "If a water crisis occurs, agricultural yields will drop, leading to higher prices in markets. Investments by the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) in irrigation infrastructure are crucial, along with financial support for farmers to adopt drip irrigation systems."

Suiçmez highlighted that rain-fed crops such as wheat, barley, chickpeas and lentils are particularly vulnerable to drought. Fruit and vegetable cultivation in regions such as Thrace, South Marmara and Central Anatolia also faces risks due to water shortages, the expert noted.

According to environmental engineer and climate expert Dr. Baran Bozoğlu, at the provincial level, Istanbul is one of the most vulnerable cities to drought due to its high population and limited water resources.

Highlighting that the metropolis relies on surrounding provinces for water supply, Bozoğlu noted that this means a water crisis there would significantly impact neighboring regions as well.

The expert, therefore, underscored the need to control population growth. "Even if no water shortages occur this year, the likelihood of future crises is high. To secure resources for future generations, halting migration to Istanbul is imperative."

Istanbul’s water authority İSKİ, on the other hand, told daily Milliyet that at present, there is a 99 percent probability that Istanbul will not face a water shortage this year — if rainfall remains at normal levels, 2026 is also expected to be stable as well.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

    Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

  2. Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

    Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

  3. 34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

    34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

  4. Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

    Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

  5. Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM

    Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM
Recommended
Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines
Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024
34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
Govt mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills

Gov't mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills
Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls

Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls
Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings

Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings
Mardin offers a timeless experience of civilizations

Mardin offers a timeless experience of civilizations
WORLD Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

The World Food Program has announced the closure of all its remaining bakeries in the Gaza Strip, citing dwindling supplies after Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel and humanitarian aid nearly a month ago.
ECONOMY Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Passenger traffic at Istanbul’s airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿