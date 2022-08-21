Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts for world peace, says Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye’s growing diplomatic efforts aim to establish peace in the world, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, citing his recent visits to Russia and Ukraine, which are in war since Feb. 24.

“Where was I two days ago? In Ukraine. Where was I a week ago? In Sochi [Russia]. What for? For establishing world peace. We are on this path for world peace,” Erdoğan said at a rally he held in Manisa, a western Anatolian town, over the weekend.

Erdoğan cited his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Aug. 5 and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 18 in Lviv province of Ukraine, during which he repeated Ankara’s calls for ending the armed conflict between the two nations.

“We are not for war, but for peace. But there are those who are exerting efforts for war. And we know who they are,” Erdoğan stated, stressing that they have built a country which has turned into a hope for its friends and gained respect in the world thanks to its diplomatic and military power.

Stressing that the 20-year rule of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has changed the course of Türkiye drastically, Erdoğan said, “Building on the century-long projects and services, which we have introduced in our country over the past two decades, we are determined to make Türkiye one of the most powerful countries in the world in political and economic terms.

“We see serving this nation and country as the highest humanitarian rank. That is why we work day and night. We are hopefully entering a period when we all will be reaping the rewards of our efforts and sacrifices,” he noted.

Noting that the political, economic, social and diplomatic strength of the country has been consolidated, Erdoğan stated: “We have prepared our people in every area. That is why our country is now marching towards its goals with determination at a time when the world faces crisis after crisis.”