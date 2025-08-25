Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years

Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years

Türkiye’s cruise tourism recorded its highest July passenger numbers in more than a decade, with 326,450 travelers visiting the country’s 18 ports last month — a 3.3 percent increase compared with July 2024.

From January to July, total passenger traffic reached 1.06 million, marking a 19 percent rise year‑on‑year and the strongest performance for the period since 2013.

Türkiye welcomed 1.89 million passengers in 2024 and has set its sights on reaching roughly 2.5 million by the end of 2025, marking a bold push to boost visitor numbers.

Industry representatives say that if the current momentum continues through the rest of the year, Türkiye is well‑positioned to reach its 2025 target.

According to data from the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs, 675 cruise ships docked at Turkish ports in the first seven months of 2025, bringing over 1 million passengers — up from 577 ships in the same period last year.

The ports handling the most passengers during the first seven months were Kuşadası with 516,930 passengers from 316 cruise calls (up 20 percent year-on-year), Istanbul with 301,124 passengers from 127 cruise calls (16 percent), Bodrum with 67,547 (10 percent), İzmir with 52,087 (9 percent) and Marmaris with 22,571 (7 percent).

While overall foreign tourist arrivals dipped, cruise travel bucked the trend. Türkiye welcomed 28.4 million foreign visitors between January and July — a 2.1 percent drop from the same period in 2024, according to the latest official data.

Cruise passengers represent a higher-spending segment, with estimates suggesting they spend an average of $200 per day during their stay.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
LATEST NEWS

  1. France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

    France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

  2. Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

    Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

  3. Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

    Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

  4. İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

    İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

  5. Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

    Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
Recommended
Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market
German business morale inches up after US-EU deal

German business morale inches up after US-EU deal
Business confidence rises, but factory utilization slips

Business confidence rises, but factory utilization slips
China coal power surges even as renewables hit record high

China coal power surges even as renewables hit record high
ECB’s Lagarde warns about central bank independence

ECB’s Lagarde warns about central bank independence
Evergrande delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange

Evergrande delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange
WORLD France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France's foreign ministry officials met on Aug. 25 with a representative of U.S. ambassador Charles Kushner after the American diplomat was summoned over his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism.
ECONOMY Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

A sweeping overhaul of Türkiye's Special Consumption Tax (SCT) system at the end of July has flipped the country’s automotive market dynamics, driving demand for domestically produced vehicles and setting the stage for a potential all-time sales record in August.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿