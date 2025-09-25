Türkiye’s crude steel output rises 7.9 percent in August

Türkiye's crude steel output rises 7.9 percent in August

Türkiye produced 3.4 million tons of crude steel in August, a 7.9 percent increase compared with the same month last year, according to the World Steel Association.

The figure was also higher than July 2025 production of 3.2 million tons, which had represented a 4.2 percent year-on-year rise.

From January to August 2025, Türkiye’s crude steel output reached 24.9 million tons, showing a modest 0.2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024. With this performance, Türkiye ranked seventh among the world’s top steel-producing countries in the year-to-date standings.

Türkiye’s August rebound highlights its relative resilience compared with many European peers, even as global steel production remains under pressure. India’s rapid expansion continues to narrow the gap with China, which still dominates the market despite its recent slowdown.

Global crude steel production for the 70 reporting countries totaled 145.3 million tons in August, up 0.3 percent from August 2024. For the first eight months of 2025, global production stood at 1.23 billion tons, a decline of 1.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

China remained the world’s largest producer with 77.4 million tons in August, down 0.7 percent year-on-year, and 671.8 million tons in the first eight months, a 2.8 percent decrease.

India continued its strong growth, producing 14.1 million tons in August, up 13.2 percent, and 108.9 million tons in the January–August period, a 10.2 percent increase.

The United States produced 7.2 million tons in August, up 3.2 percent, while Japan’s output fell 3.4 percent to 6.6 million tons.

 

