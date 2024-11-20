Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 sets aviation milestone with short deck launch

ANKARA

Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle before launch.

Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) achieved a milestone in aviation history by becoming the first drone to take off and land successfully on a short-deck ship.

The milestone was reached on Tuesday, as the TB3 operated from the short-runway carrier TCG Anadolu.

Baykar, the developer of the Bayraktar TB3, announced the achievement and highlighted the role of Turkish engineers in developing advanced technology.

Haluk Bayraktar, Baykar's chief executive officer, attributed the success to Turkish engineers' commitment to developing "the world's best" .technology

The Turkish Defense Ministry celebrated the achievement, describing it as the fulfillment of an "exciting wait and dreams."

The Bayraktar TB3, which began mass production in October, is expected to enter international markets within six months.

Developed by Baykar, a Turkish defense company, the TB3 has completed over 700 flight hours in tests, including a notable 32-hour continuous flight in December 2023 covering 5,700 kilometers (3,541 miles).

Baykar's flagship unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including the Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı, are widely recognized in the global defense market for their technological innovation and operational effectiveness.

Earlier this month, the Croatian government approved the procurement of the Bayraktar TB2 drone system for its Defense Ministry.

The deal, which is said to be worth $95 million, includes drones and training in Türkiye.

Baykar is the world's largest exporter of UCAVs, and 97.5 percent of its current contracts are export-oriented.

Export agreements have been signed with 35 countries so far — 34 for the Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and 10 for the Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV.