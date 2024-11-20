Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 sets aviation milestone with short deck launch

Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 sets aviation milestone with short deck launch

ANKARA
Türkiyes Bayraktar TB3 sets aviation milestone with short deck launch

Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle before launch.

Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) achieved a milestone in aviation history by becoming the first drone to take off and land successfully on a short-deck ship.

The milestone was reached on Tuesday, as the TB3 operated from the short-runway carrier TCG Anadolu.

Baykar, the developer of the Bayraktar TB3, announced the achievement and highlighted the role of Turkish engineers in developing advanced technology.

Haluk Bayraktar, Baykar's chief executive officer, attributed the success to Turkish engineers' commitment to developing "the world's best" .technology

The Turkish Defense Ministry celebrated the achievement, describing it as the fulfillment of an "exciting wait and dreams."

The Bayraktar TB3, which began mass production in October, is expected to enter international markets within six months.

The drone entered mass production in October and exports are expected to begin within six months.

Developed by Baykar, a Turkish defense company, the TB3 has completed over 700 flight hours in tests, including a notable 32-hour continuous flight in December 2023 covering 5,700 kilometers (3,541 miles).

Baykar's flagship unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including the Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı, are widely recognized in the global defense market for their technological innovation and operational effectiveness.

Earlier this month, the Croatian government approved the procurement of the Bayraktar TB2 drone system for its Defense Ministry.

The deal, which is said to be worth $95 million, includes drones and training in Türkiye.

Baykar is the world's largest exporter of UCAVs, and 97.5 percent of its current contracts are export-oriented.

Export agreements have been signed with 35 countries so far — 34 for the Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and 10 for the Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

    Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

  2. MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

    MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

  3. Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

    Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

  4. Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

    Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

  5. UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

    UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan
Recommended
Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest
MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts
Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis
Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities
UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan
Istanbul may see season’s first snowfall this weekend

Istanbul may see season’s first snowfall this weekend
Parliament initiates ‘Children’s Movement’ to tackle challenges facing children

Parliament initiates ‘Children’s Movement’ to tackle challenges facing children
WORLD Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

A fishing village and tourist hot spot in southwest Iceland was evacuated late Nov. 20 after a volcano erupted in the region for the seventh time in a year, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Electricity needs of all households in Türkiye are met with the electricity generated only from wind and solar power plants, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿