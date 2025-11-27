Türkiye’s avocado hub expects 150 million units in harvest

ANTALYA

Türkiye’s main avocado-growing region Alanya, a coastal district in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, expects a harvest of around 150 million fruits this year, reflecting both rising production and expanding export markets.

Avocado cultivation has expanded rapidly in Alanya over the past decade, becoming the leading tropical fruit in the region.

The resort town currently accounts for 60-65 percent of the country’s total output, with exports reaching markets across the Middle East, Russia, the Caucasus and the Balkans, according to a local avocado growers’ association head Hilmi Sevilgen.

The district has around 3,700 registered growers, and production now stretches beyond Alanya into another of Antalya’s districts, Gazipaşa, as well as the provinces of Mersin and Adana, as new orchards are established.

Sevilgen noted that although Alanya once produced up to 80 percent of Türkiye’s avocados, expanding plantations in neighboring provinces have balanced this share. Still, Alanya and Gazipaşa together are expected to supply majority of this year’s total output.

On exports, Sevilgen said Türkiye ships avocados to nearly all Middle Eastern markets, with additional shipments routed through Mersin Port.

Deliveries also go to the Caucasus via the Black Sea city of Trabzon, while Russia remains one of the strongest buyers.

Although shipments to Ukraine have decreased since the war, small volumes continue, and exports to Balkan countries remain steady. In Europe, Türkiye currently sends avocados directly only to Belgium.

Increasing production is not pushing prices down because export demand is rising at the same pace, according to Sevilgen.

With proper planning, he said, Türkiye holds significant potential to further expand its role in global tropical fruit markets.