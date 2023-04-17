Türkiye’s aquaculture ranks first among EU nations

Türkiye’s aquaculture ranks first among EU nations

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s aquaculture ranks first among EU nations

Türkiye moved to the top spot in aquaculture production in the past four years, surpassing all EU member states, according to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

The industry generated $1.7 billion in export revenues in 2022, shipping products to 103 countries.

Production of the sector, which was more than 500,000, is expected to be around 600,000, the ministry said.

In 2021, production stood at nearly 800,000 tons, of which 471,000 tons accounted for aquaculture farming and 328,000 tons for fishing.

There are nearly 2,400 facilities operating in the aquaculture farming industry. Some 1,800 of those are inland and 533 are marine facilities.

Those facilities engage mostly in trout, bass, bream and Turkish salmon production.

In line with the increase in production, the industry’s exports also rose over the years. The industry’s exports climbed from 145,000 tons in 2016 to 239,000 tons in 2021 and further rose to 252,000 tons last year. Export revenues stood at $1.37 billion in 2021.

Since 2003, the government provided a total of 1.64 billion Turkish Liras in financial support to the industry. In 2022 alone, the amount was 119 million liras.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

    Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

  2. Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

    Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

  3. Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

    Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

  4. US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China drills

    US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China drills

  5. Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28

    Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28
Recommended
Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund

Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund
Sector turmoil could make US banks ‘more cautious’: Yellen

Sector turmoil could make US banks ‘more cautious’: Yellen
Earthquakes’ cost estimated at 2 trillion Turkish Liras

Earthquakes’ cost estimated at 2 trillion Turkish Liras
Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent
Eid holiday boosts tourism activity

Eid holiday boosts tourism activity
China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades

China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades
WORLD Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signaling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.
ECONOMY Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit and vegetable exports from Türkiye’s Western Mediterranean region increased by 26 percent between Jan. 1 and April 11 from a year ago to stand at $229 million.

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.