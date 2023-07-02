Türkiye’s ambassador to Portugal dies after cardiac arrest

MUĞLA

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Portugal Murat Karagöz has lost his life at the age of 56 after suffering from a sudden cardiac in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Fethiye district.

On June 30, around 4 p.m., Karagöz had a fainting spell while swimming in Fethiye, where he was spending his vacation.

Noticing his condition, lifeguard and Coast Guard teams took Karagöz out of the sea unconscious, taking him to the hospital.

Karagöz, who was determined to have a heart attack, could not be saved despite interventions in the hospital.

His death deeply saddened his colleagues in the diplomatic community, as Karagöz was highly regarded and known as a “smiling ambassador.”

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed his condolences on social media, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the demise of our Lisbon Ambassador Murat Karagöz. We will remember Ambassador Karagöz for his hard work and smiling face. I extend my prayers and condolences to his family, loved ones and our community.”

Former Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also expressed his sorrow over the death of Karagöz, whom he referred to as a “close working colleague.”

Karagöz graduated from Istanbul High School in 1985, Istanbul University’s Department of International Relations in 1989, and completed his master’s degree in Political Science at City University Graduate Center. He also worked as a tour guide for some time. Karagöz, who was serving as director of the Information Technology Department of the Foreign Ministry, was appointed as ambassador to Portugal in February.