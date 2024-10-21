Türkiye’s 1st intelligence test seeks to identify prodigies

ISTANBUL

In a groundbreaking initiative under the direction of the Education Ministry, authorities have developed Türkiye’s first domestic artificial intelligence-based psychological assessment tool to evaluate the mental skills and abilities of gifted individuals aged between 3 and 22.

Named Turkish National Intelligence Scale (TUZÖ), three Turkish universities primed this national intelligence tool within the scope of a project initiated by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK).

This sustainable and interactive intelligence test mainly focuses on numerical knowledge, literacy, understanding, fluid thinking, short-term memory, long-term memory, visual processing, auditory processing and processing speed. Presenting approximately 7,000 questions, the tool features both computer-based and paper-and-pencil tests.

Thus, it examines intelligence in a multifaceted manner, providing a thorough evaluation of specific strengths and limitations of individuals.

This further supports the process of developing educational plans that are relevant to the areas of development of such individuals.

This domestic test marks a significant milestone in terms of eliminating the need for outside assistance for psychometric diagnostic tools and, therefore, contributing to the economy, the ministry officials said.

Developed in line with national norms and values, this tool might also be utilized in regions with cultural and social dynamics similar to Turkish culture with modification studies, they noted.

“TUZÖ is assisted by artificial intelligence, is less expensive and reaches more children,” said Yusuf İslam Akay, the president of the Turkish Gifted and Genius Children Education Foundation (TÜZDEV).

Since Oct. 4, the testers have been conducting field applications to assess the validity and reliability of the tool with a total of 1,220 students, and the studies are expected to conclude on Oct. 25.