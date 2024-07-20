Türkiye’s 1st disabled female rally driver to race at European championship

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s first disabled female rally driver Kübra Keskin will represent the country in the Rally Roma Di Capitale round of the European Rally Championship slated to take place in Italy from July 26 to 28.

Keskin shattered her neck 20 years ago after falling from a building's third floor, resulting in spinal cord damage that required her to use a wheelchair. Following the accident, she strengthened her arms and upper body with the help of rigorous physical rehabilitation exercises.

She received her driver's license when she turned 18, unaware that it would mark the beginning of a long journey ahead.

Being one of the only two female drivers in the world who can rally following a spinal cord injury, Keskin will now compete in the European Rally Championship as the only female driver with a disability.

Indicating that she pushed the boundaries while driving and discovered her real identity, Keskin said, “Rather than stopping me, the challenging process I underwent following my spinal cord injury in 2004 made me stronger and more determined. I have had a burning desire for speed and competitiveness since I was a young child. This desire naturally led me to become interested in rally sports.”

“I took first place among women in my division at the Turkish Climbing Championship in 2023. As the sole disabled female driver participating, I am incredibly happy to represent our nation in the European Rally Championship now,” she further indicated.

Apart from rallying, Keskin continues to work at Bursa’s Osmangazi Municipality Registry Office. She paid a visit to Osmangazi Mayor Erkan Aydın before the championship.

"We are very happy that our municipality personnel will represent our country and municipality in the European Rally Championship. Kübra, who is the first disabled female rally driver to compete in the country, will now be the sole disabled female rally driver globally as she takes the wheel in Europe,” the mayor said.

