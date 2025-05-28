Türkiye, Pakistan, Azerbaijan to form three-way strategic partnership: Erdoğan

LACHIN

The leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have agreed to establish a three-way strategic partnership and pledged solidarity and cooperation in the field of defense, security and counterterrorism during a summit in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the inauguration of the Lachin International Airport.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sherif were hosted by Azerbaijani leader İlham Aliyev on May 28 in Lachin where the three men came together for the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Trilateral Summit to discuss how to further intensify cooperation.

“The developments in our region every passing day demonstrate the importance of the solidarity between our countries,” Erdoğan said in his address to the summit, vowing to increase the bonds between the three countries in the context of strategic partnership.

Erdoğan informed that the leaders have agreed to institutionalize the bonds between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan to boost trade, investments, transportation, energy as well as security and the defense industry. This scope also includes counterterrorism, he added.

According to the Turkish president, the foreign ministers of three countries will work to institutionalize this three-way relationship.

“We regard the enhancement of our solidarity and capacity for joint action in the face of challenges not as a choice, but as a necessity,” Erdoğan stated.

One strategic area on which the three nations will cooperate is connectivity, Erdoğan said, citing the Development Road, Middle Corridor and North-South Corridor as the projects to be supported by three countries.

“We now aspire for the region to become a hub of stability, prosperity and development, following the liberation of Azerbaijani territories that had been under occupation for thirty years,” he said.

On the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, Erdoğan said “Our hope is that the declared ceasefire evolves into a lasting peace. Türkiye is ready to make any contribution it can in this regard.”

He also hailed the leadership of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Sherif that avoided further escalation in the region.

HH Baku announces $2 billion investment package to Pakistan

For his part as the host, Aliyev also underscored the importance of togetherness of these three big nations.

“Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are united by a common cultural and historical heritage. We are moving forward together to achieve shared goals,” he said.

Aliyev also announced a $2 billion investment package for Pakistan.

The Azerbaijani leader said the three countries were currently reviewing investment projects worth $2 billion, aimed at enhancing economic cooperation.

“Pakistan and Türkiye supported us during the 2020 war, and we value their steadfast solidarity. Our ties are built on mutual trust and brotherhood,” he added, referring to Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation.

He particularly emphasized the importance of cooperation in the defense sector, stating that there is a wide scope for joint initiatives among the three countries.

“Defense collaboration between Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan is not only vital for our security but also essential for ensuring regional stability,” he stated.