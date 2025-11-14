Türkiye wins international naval competition in Pakistan

ISTANBUL

Türkiye on Thursday won an international naval competition held in Pakistan, an official statement said.

The 5th edition of the nautical competition was hosted by the Pakistan Navy in the southern port city of Karachi, which included competitions in sailing, swimming, lifesaving skills, and seamanship.

“Türkiye clinched the championship trophy with three gold medals, while the team from Iran secured the runners-up position,” the Pakistan Navy statement said.

Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Abbasi distributed prizes among the winners, congratulating the winning teams, and encouraged all participants to continue “striving for higher standards of professional excellence.”

Participants from Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the host team from Pakistan, took part in the competition.

The event aims to promote water sports in Pakistan and foster friendly competition among navies in the field of nautical sports.

The ceremony was attended by senior naval officers, foreign service attaches, and numerous civil dignitaries, according to the statement.