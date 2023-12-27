‘Türkiye will continue to support scientists,’ says Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged unwavering support in fostering the achievements of Turkish scientists, assuring that the support for science and technology will grow exponentially.

"As a government, we have always endeavored to support scientists. Hopefully, in the future, we will continue to contribute to you and mobilize our resources for your benefit. As you work for Türkiye and the ‘Century of Türkiye,’ rest assured that we will stand by scientists like you," Erdoğan stated during his speech at a scientific award ceremony in the capital Ankara on Dec. 27.

Noting that it is their duty to reward those who break new paths for the country and contribute to humanity’s shared treasure of science, President Erdoğan stressed that achievements would further grow and flourish as they are valued and appreciated by the society.

“This is what we aim to achieve with the TÜBA and TÜBİTAK awards we will be presenting in a little while. On behalf of myself and my nation, I congratulate all the scientists who significantly contribute to the science community and work selflessly for our country’s prosperous future,” the president said.

Erdoğan emphasized that the country is obliged to aim for the pinnacle in science and technology in line with the goal of complete independence in political, economic and diplomatic realms.

"To achieve this, everyone's support and contribution to harness all available human resources are essential."

Highlighting the significance of Turkish scientists working and studying abroad returning to support the country's developmental goals, Erdoğan said, "As Türkiye strengthens its global role, the number of those wanting to utilize their intellectual wealth and experience in the country will increase."

Stressing that they have never run after short-term interests, Erdoğan said, “Rather than band-aid solutions, we seek to shape the future. We endeavor to accomplish our goal of a great and powerful Türkiye.”

Erdoğan accused the West's most prestigious universities of remaining silent in the face of the war in Gaza, recalling that investigations were launched against several university rectors after expressing support for Palestinians.

Turkish universities' doors are open to all academics who face exclusion for expressing their thoughts, Erdoğan stated.

"Even the slightest criticism is labeled as anti-Semitism and obstructed, although it is within the framework of law and democracy. A book on the tyranny of fascism, repression, and fear is being written."

"I invite scientists who are subjected to pressure for expressing their ideas. The doors of Turkish universities are wide open to you. We are ready to provide the necessary support for you to continue your scientific research."