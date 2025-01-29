Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said Ankara will continue to expose the realities in Gaza, where a three-phase ceasefire took effect on Jan. 29, according to the Communications Directorate.

In meeting with Hamas Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Darwish at the presidential complex in Ankara, Erdoğan expressed hope for successful completion of the second and third phases of the truce, which will ultimately lead to a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and begin rebuilding.

Erdoğan said the Palestinian group's 471-day struggle in Gaza reaffirmed that the spirit of resistance will endure, praising the group’s efforts.

Israel has killed more than 47,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 and left the enclave in ruins.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, the president’s chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and other officials were also present at the meeting.​​​​​​​

 

﻿