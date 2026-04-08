Türkiye says to continue efforts for permanent peace in the Middle East

ANKARA

Türkiye has played an active role in brokering a temporary ceasefire deal between the U.S and Iran, Turkish sources have said, underlining that efforts will continue until the parties will agree on a permanent peace agreement and implement it fully.

In a written statement on April 8, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the temporary ceasefire in the war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran, calling on all parties to fully comply with it.

“We welcome the temporary ceasefire announced in the war in the region,” read the statement.

“We emphasize the necessity of the full implementation of the temporary ceasefire on the ground and express our expectation that all parties will adhere to the agreement reached,” it said, obviously referring to Israel, which continued its attacks on Lebanon even after the ceasefire.

“The path to lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual trust. We will continue to extend all necessary support for the successful conclusion of the negotiations to be held in Islamabad,” the ministry said.

It also congratulated Pakistan for its role throughout the process and expressed Ankara’s wish for the continuation of all initiatives that contribute to peace.

Türkiye and Pakistan have been in close contact with the warring sides in the past weeks to end the war through an agreement. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held his latest phone exchange with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, late on April 7 to support intensified diplomatic engagement before the expiration of a deadline given by U.S. President Donald Trump to Iran.

In Islamabad, Fidan and his colleagues from Pakistan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia convened a four-way summit to exchange pivotal ideas and frameworks for a ceasefire.

In a recent interview, Fidan revealed that he is in constant dialogue with Iranian and American officials, striving to bridge the divide and secure an agreement to end the war and ensure the continued flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a written statement, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran welcomed the ceasefire, expressing his hope that it will pave the way for a permanent agreement to ensure regional stability and lasting peace.

He affirmed that, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye will remain steadfast in its efforts to foster enduring peace and stability throughout the region.

Fidan speaks with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

On April 8, Fidan spoke over the phone with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, the sources said.

According to the officials, Fidan expressed Ankara’s satisfaction with the ceasefire and vowed that Türkiye will continue its diplomatic efforts for a permanent peace between the warring sides.

He also talked to Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani on the phones, sources said. The two men exchanged views over the steps that need to be taken to turn the ceasefire into a permanent agreement, the sources revealed.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has also been very active in brokering the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, according to security sources.

They informed that MİT chief İbrahim Kalın engaged with several counterparts in the region and beyond, including Iran and the United States, in a concerted effort to contain the conflict and put an end to the armed conflict.

The MİT also communicated directly with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, underscoring Ankara’s stance on the imperative need to terminate the ongoing hostilities.