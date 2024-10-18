Türkiye warns of 'high possibility' of war between Israel, Iran

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has cautioned that Türkiye and the region must prepare for a potential war between Israel and Iran, citing a "high possibility" of such a conflict erupting.

"The war between Israel and Iran needs to be considered a high possibility," Fidan said during a television interview.

“I believe that assessing this as a high possibility by regional states would be the most prudent step, as we need to be prepared for such a scenario, both as a country and as a region.

Fidan warned against the potential for widespread instability and conflict expansion in the region, which he said is not desirable.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's opposition to any conflict that could escalate into war with Iran, stating Ankara is "completely against it." However, he acknowledged Iran's right to legitimate self-defense if exercised.

The foreign minister emphasized Türkiye's foreign and security policies are not aimed at territorial expansion, but rather focus on "regional development, stability, and prosperity."

Fidan also touched on the intensifying rivalry between China and the United States, describing it as an escalating economic competition.

Regarding claims about the death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Yahya Sinwar, Fidan said Türkiye is awaiting confirmation from Hamas, as no denial has been received. He described Gaza as "an open-air cemetery where thousands of innocent people have been killed and subjected to genocide."

Fidan assessed that Israel is in a "military action plan to eliminate one by one the threats it faces, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and other elements."

He expressed Türkiye's desire to prevent the opening of a new front in the war.

The foreign minister also noted a perceived lack of regional sensitivity towards the situation in Lebanon, compared to the attention given to the Palestinian issue.

