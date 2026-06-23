Türkiye calls for global action ahead of COP31 summit

LONDON

Türkiye aims to use the upcoming COP31 summit in Antalya to shift global climate commitments from discussion to action, Environment and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has stated during London Climate Action Week.

Presiding over COP31, Kurum said the world is facing overlapping challenges, including the lingering economic effects of conflicts, rising debt burdens and increasingly costly climate-related disasters. He also warned of the growing impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon, which studies estimate could generate around $5 trillion in losses, not including the human cost of lives lost.

Against this backdrop, Türkiye aims to make COP31 a practical, results-oriented summit focused on accelerating climate action.

In London, Kurum is also scheduled to attend the second meeting of the Energy Transition Dialogue and the High-Level Ministerial Session of the Global Energy Transition and Electrification Summit, and will hold talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Kurum said electrification has emerged as a central theme because it affects everyday decisions, from transport and home heating to energy costs. Türkiye is advocating a global target for electricity to account for 35 percent of final energy consumption by 2035, supported by greater use of renewable energy.

Climate finance will also be a major focus. Kurum stressed that developing countries need access to funding to meet climate goals, noting that countries agreed under the Baku Finance Goal to mobilize at least $300 billion annually by 2035.

On waste management, Türkiye is proposing a target to halve the growth of waste generation by 2035.

Resilient cities are another priority. Citing Türkiye’s reconstruction efforts after the 2023 earthquakes, Kurum said 455,000 energy-efficient homes were rebuilt within two years, reducing energy consumption by 39 percent. Türkiye also wants COP31 to consider a goal of reducing building-sector energy intensity by at least 25 percent by 2035.

The summit will also address increasing the use of recycled materials in manufacturing to at least 15 percent by 2035 and advancing green industrialization. Türkiye plans to launch the Climate Implementation Bridge initiative to better align climate objectives with economic development, particularly in developing countries.

Kurum also emphasized climate literacy, calling for climate change to be integrated into more national education curricula by 2030. He urged governments, businesses and civil society to support COP31 priorities, saying Antalya should host a future-oriented summit focused on delivering tangible results.