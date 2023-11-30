Türkiye vows to support peace in Caucasus: Top security board

ANKARA
Türkiye’s top security board (MGK) has reiterated Ankara’s continued support to the efforts for reaching a lasting peace and stability in the Caucasus through a permanent deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia.

The National Security Council convened under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with the participation of senior civilian and military officials late on Nov. 29.

“In addition to the issues pertaining to the conclusion of the Azerbaijan-Armenia negotiations with a permanent peace agreement and normalization of our relations with Armenia within this framework, the efforts of non-regional actors to intervene in the issue were evaluated, and it was noted that we will support any sincere efforts to establish a lasting peace that will contribute to the peace and prosperity of all countries in the region, including Armenia,” read a written statement following the meeting.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are in talks for reaching a permanent peace deal following the 44-day war on 2020 which allowed the latter to save its territories from the three-decade old Armenian occupation. There are hopes that the two sides will soon accomplish talks for a deal. It is expected that this will pave the way for Türkiye and Armenia to normalize ties.

The MGK did review the situation in Gaza amid Israel’s offensive that claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people, mostly children and women.

“It was pointed out that Israel will eventually be held accountable for the inhumane crimes it perpetrated in Gaza, which have since become a black mark on history, while emphasizing that the immediate cessation of attacks targeting the complete destruction of innocent civilians and the occupation of Gaza territory is a shared responsibility of the international community and that Türkiye will persist in undertaking all possible initiatives to this end,” it said.

The MGK emphasized that the only way to achieve lasting peace is to establish an independent, sovereign, and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

The MGK members also reviewed Türkiye’s ties with Iraq with a particular focus on security. They also evaluated the potential repercussions of events stemming from the Palestinian issue on the stability of Iraq and the region.

“The most recent developments in Kirkuk, as well as the position of our Turkmen cognates, were addressed, and the importance we place on the peaceful coexistence of all parties in the country was emphasized once more ahead of the upcoming provincial council elections,” it added.

On the Russian-Ukrainian war, the MGK underlined the importance of immediate actions that will establish peace in the region.

“It was pointed out that the developments, which had a detrimental effect on the international security environment, confirmed the justification of Türkiye's efforts to ensure that a climate of peace and stability prevails over a wide geographic area extending from the Black Sea to Africa, from the Caucasus to the Balkans. And it was stated that Türkiye will continue to take the initiative with a proactive approach in order to prevent tensions from turning into crises and to stop conflicts before they spread,” added the statement.

CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls
