Türkiye vows to prevent PKK/YPG gains amid Syria clashes

ANKARA

Türkiye has pledged to prevent PKK and YPG from exploiting the instability caused by renewed clashes in Syria between opposition forces and the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

"Our stance on combating terrorist organizations present in the region is clear," the Defense Ministry's press and public relations advisor, Zeki Aktürk, told reporters at a press briefing in Ankara on Dec. 5.

His remarks came as Syrian state media reported intense fighting between government forces and opposition fighters on the eastern outskirts of Hama. Insurgents have previously captured significant territory, including Aleppo, Syria's largest city.

Developments in Syria are being closely monitored by Türkiye within the scope of its "commitment to the country's territorial integrity and its fight against terrorism," Aktürk said.

“All necessary measures are being taken by our troops to maintain stability in the region, and close cooperation and coordination with our counterparts have continued since the very beginning of the process," he stated.

“We emphasize once again... that we will not allow the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, which poses a serious threat to Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and the security of our region, to take advantage of the instability in the region."

PKK is listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian wing.

Aktürk attributed the escalating violence to the Assad regime’s refusal to address opposition demands.

Violence erupted on Nov. 27 in Aleppo’s countryside, with opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launching a large-scale offensive to capture territory held by regime forces.

In response to the rapid loss of territory, Assad's regime reportedly sought assistance from PKK and YPG, Turkish security sources said earlier this week.

The Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) has intensified efforts to block PKK and YPG movements in northern Syria, media reports said. The SNA claims to have disrupted a “terror corridor” by severing a key route between Raqqa and Aleppo and encircling the city of Manbij from three sides.

According to Aktürk, Turkish forces have “neutralized” 1,272 terrorists in northern Syria since January.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

"Our Turkish Armed Forces will continue their fight against terrorism with determination and resolve until not a single terrorist remains for the survival and security of our country and our nation," he added.