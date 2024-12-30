Türkiye ushers in New Year with wave of vibrant festivities

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is all set to usher in the New Year on Dec. 31 with a series of events across urban centers and bustling tourism hubs, under the umbrella of enhanced security measures to ensure public safety.

In major cities such as the capital Ankara, Istanbul, the western province of İzmir, the spirit of festivity manifests through dazzling concerts and meticulously planned celebrations at fine dining establishments.

In Istanbul, the nucleus of these jubilations pulses in the Şişli district, where the renowned districts of Nişantaşı and Maçka have been transformed into a veritable wonderland. Streets, avenues and squares shimmer with ornate embellishments, crowned by a kilometer-long tunnel of light featuring 46 intricate arches that evoke a sense of otherworldly enchantment.

“This area is the heart of tourism and commerce, the magnetic pull of Istanbul. By reimagining these urban spaces with creative designs and luminous installations, we aim to offer a renewed urban experience. Witnessing this transformation uplifts people, instilling hope as they step into a new year,” Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan remarked.

In Türkiye’s renowned tourism capital Antalya on the Mediterranean coast, New Year’s celebrations have brought a notable surge in hotel reservations, marking a 20 percent increase from the previous year.

Tourism officials predict record-breaking visitor numbers. Similarly, Çeşme, one of the country’s most sought-after holiday destinations, has reported a staggering 95 percent hotel occupancy rate, underscoring its enduring allure.

However, the primary focus of activity is expected to be the country's ski resorts, where hoteliers in Uludağ and Palandöken have expressed satisfaction with the influx of visitors.

As part of Türkiye’s enduring New Year traditions, grand lottery draws and gift exchanges remain prominent.

This year, local media captured long queues at lottery kiosks, with hopefuls vying for a chance to win the colossal 600 million Turkish Liras (nearly $17 million) jackpot.

Regarding gifts, conventional items such as diaries have given way to more contemporary choices like power banks, USB drives, thermoses and mugs.

While young revelers are expected to flood the streets for New Year’s Eve festivities, heightened security measures stand as a central focus.

Istanbul, a metropolis hosting over 16 million residents, will see an augmented deployment of law enforcement personnel.

“With 55,000 officers and security personnel in the field, we are committed to ensuring that our citizens welcome the New Year in safety and peace,” Istanbul Police Chief Selami Yıldız declared.

Additionally, intensified inspections are underway to combat tainted alcohol, which has killed more than 30 people in the past two months.

The central city of Eskişehir has also increased security measures following the detention of a suspect who attacked a New Year’s market, damaging vendor stalls and festive decorations.