Türkiye, US to boost cooperation on anti-terror fight: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of growing Türkiye-U.S. relations and said the two countries will strengthen cooperation on counterterrorism efforts.

Speaking at a meeting with think-tanks at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City on Sept. 18, Erdoğan said "we will strengthen our cooperation on terrorism, which poses threat to both countries."

“We are pleased with the development of our cooperation with the U.S. We have resolved most of the deadlocks during the talks with Mr. Biden and we have decided to hold more talks in line with the positive agenda. We will strengthen our cooperation on terrorism, which is a source of threat for both countries,” he added. 

