Türkiye-US alliance to remain strong beyond election shifts: Envoy

ANKARA
The bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington will remain robust, and the alliance will endure regardless of who assumes the presidency in the U.S. in the upcoming elections, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake has said.

Flake on Thursday emphasized that the alliance between Türkiye and the United States has persisted for over 70 years in an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency ahead of the completion of his tenure on Sept. 1.

The ties between the two nations are now stronger than ever, with dialogues expanding in both trade and tourism, he noted.

Reflecting on the trajectory of U.S. foreign policy as Washington embarks on a new electoral phase, Flake elaborated: "I am a Republican appointed by a Democrat, which is an unusual circumstance."

"No matter what, who ascends to the White House — whether a Republican or a Democrat — the relationship with Türkiye will remain steadfast and the alliance unshaken. I know that my colleagues on Capitol Hill and those within the administration recognize the significance of this relationship."

Flake also touched upon the challenging moments during his tenure in Türkiye, particularly in the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine conflict when many in Washington were asking, "What will Türkiye do now? How will Türkiye respond?"

He recounted how Türkiye’s decision to invoke the Montreux Convention, respecting Ukraine's sovereignty, proved instrumental to them.

"There were indeed challenging times, for instance, when NATO sought to expand by including Sweden and Finland, and Türkiye was reluctant to consent. It was difficult because the discourse in Washington revolved around 'Can this process be expedited?' Yes, it eventually happened. Türkiye had legitimate concerns that were addressed, resulting in a win-win situation for all parties."

Flake further expressed Washington’s satisfaction with Ankara’s contributions to regional and global security, remarking, "Türkiye is a force for good, a formidable ally, and that is of paramount importance."

