Türkiye urges top UN court to 'hold Israel accountable for violations'

THE HAGUE

Türkiye has made a plea to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to hold Israel accountable for what it deems as violations of human rights and international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In an oral presentation delivered by Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yıldız, Türkiye asserted that Israel must face consequences for its actions, which it says are "detrimental to the well-being of the Palestinian people and the stability of the region."

The submission to the ICJ comes in response to a request from the United Nations for an "advisory opinion" on the "legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem."

During the ongoing week of hearings at the ICJ, a record 52 countries are offering their perspectives on Israel's actions.

In his speech, Yıldız lamented what he described as the "collapse of the rule-based international system," attributing it to injustices suffered by the Palestinian people.

The deputy minister emphasized the importance of protecting holy sites, accusing Israel of attempting to alter their status and preventing Muslim worshipers from accessing them through the presence of Israeli settlers.

"Israel must be held accountable for all actions that violate human rights and international law," he remarked.

He further condemned Israeli attacks on civilians, characterizing them as "collective punishment" and reaffirmed Ankara's support for the two-state solution. Yıldız advocated for the establishment of a Palestinian state with borders delineated as per the 1967 lines, with east Jerusalem designated as its capital.

"Israel's unilateral actions and disregard for U.N. resolutions have undermined the prospects of a two-state solution," he said, accusing Israel of expanding illegal settlements and posing a significant obstacle to achieving lasting peace in the region.

The top U.N. court is expected to issue its opinion before the year's end, although it is non-binding.

The majority of speakers have called for an end to Israel's occupation, which originated following a six-day Arab-Israeli war in 1967. However, the United States has stood by its ally, arguing against immediate and unconditional withdrawal from the occupied territory.

"Any movement towards Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza requires consideration of Israel's very real security needs," said Richard Visek, legal advisor at the U.S. State Department.

Israel is not taking part in the oral hearings, but submitted a written contribution in which it described the court’s questions as "prejudicial" and "tendentious."

This case stands distinct from another high-profile case initiated by South Africa against Israel for alleged genocide during its current offensive in Gaza.

In that case, the court ruled in favor of measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.