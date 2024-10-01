Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

ANKARA

Türkiye has described the Israeli ground offensive into Lebanon as an illegal invasion attempt that seeks to further destabilize the region and urged it to withdraw its troops immediately.

“Israel's violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon by launching a ground attack is an illegal invasion attempt. This attack must come to an end immediately, and Israeli troops must withdraw from Lebanese territory,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Oct. 1.

The Israeli attacks are targeting the security and stability of the region and beyond, the Turkish ministry underlined, stressing, “This dangerous invasion attempt is likely to spark a new wave of migration and to give ground to extremists all around the world. These developments will also affect the countries that provide political support and arms to Israel.”

Ankara has also renewed its calls for the international community, particularly the U.N. Security Council, to take necessary measures against Israeli attacks that aim to invade Lebanon.

“Every crime committed by Israel is also a blow to international law and the UN Charter,” read the statement, adding, “The main step that must be taken to restore peace in the region is to achieve immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Bringing peace to Gaza is the responsibility of the entire humanity.”

Türkiye has long been urging the international community that Israel’s aim is to spread the conflict to the entire region by provoking its rival Iran and its proxies in the region, including Hezbollah.