Türkiye urges continued de-escalation in Syria

WASHINGTON

A senior Turkish official on July 28 called for sustained de-escalation and an end to Israeli military attacks in Syria, stressing the need to support Damascus’ efforts to stabilize the war-torn country.

“From now on, it is important to ensure continued de-escalation and Israeli non-aggression, support for the Syrian government's efforts to restore calm in Suwayda (in southern Syria), and to prevent civilian casualties,” Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz told the UN Security Council during a meeting on Syria.

Yilmaz said the recent violence in Sweida between Bedouin Arabs and tribal forces and some Druze groups was worsened by Israeli attacks targeting Syrian military positions and infrastructure, including in the capital Damascus.

“Israel's disregard for law, order, and state sovereignty reached new heights with its recent attacks on the presidential complex and the Defense Ministry. The situation has partially improved as a result of our collective efforts with the U.S. and some other countries,” he added.

He warned that “some elements within Syria might be inclined to draw wrong lessons” from the recent clashes in Sweida, adding that Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are “certainly one of them.”

“No one should be encouraged to abuse certain hiccups to drag the country towards disunity and disintegration,” he said.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of the SDF into state institutions.

The meeting at the UN Security Council came weeks after violent clashes broke out on July 13 between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida. Israel used the violence as an excuse to attack various sites in Syria. A ceasefire was announced on July 19.

Yilmaz said the situation in Sweida had “partially improved” as a result of “collective” diplomatic efforts involving the U.S. and other countries. He called for solidarity with Damascus to help hold accountable those responsible for triggering violence and to sustain humanitarian assistance during what he called a “very difficult and delicate process.”

He also welcomed what he called “remarkable progress” in Syria since the fall of the Assad regime in December. He said the Syrian leadership has shown a commitment to “an inclusive political transition and national reconciliation under the new Syrian ownership” and has taken steps to bring together all segments of society on the basis of equal citizenship.

Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has launched economic and political reforms and intensified efforts to build partnerships with regional and international players.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.

'Israeli occupation barrier to Palestinian statehood'

Yilmaz on July 28 said Israel's decades-long occupation remains the core barrier to Palestinian statehood.

"It was a recurring view that the continued occupation is the main obstacle on the way to Palestinian statehood," Yilmaz said at a high-level conference on the two-state solution at UN headquarters in New York.

Praising France for its recent decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, he said, "We sincerely hope that many others will follow suit soon."

Highlighting feedback from working group submissions, Yilmaz said the group expressed "a strong desire … to contribute to ending the decades-long suffering of the Palestinian people."

He emphasized that "there were submissions rightfully proposing programs to help build capacity in the Palestinian Authority yet empowering the state of Palestine," and that "calls for addressing the urgent question of how to end the Israeli occupation" dominated the discussion.

Yilmaz also warned of looming annexation plans, saying: "While the annexation of Palestinian territories by Israel is looming, as called for by the Israeli parliament on July 23, our tools should be proportionally strong and effective."

Among proposals from participating delegations, Yilmaz said "some stakeholders made submissions proposing the establishment of mechanisms to enforce international law and international humanitarian law."

He added that beyond the Gaza Strip's worsening humanitarian crisis, "illegal settlements, confiscation of land, house demolitions by Israel in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, also call for urgent action."

Noting that some members of the working group "emphasize that measures, including sanctions, should be imposed against settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory," he stressed that "Israel may also be subjected to coercive measures, as it is the enabler of the illegal settlements."

"The acts of Israel to displace, dislocate and expel Palestinian people from their homeland should be prevented without any delay. We cannot envisage the state of Palestine without a Palestinian nation," he said.

Yilmaz listed eight key priorities identified by the working group: implementation of the two-state solution, recognition and full UN membership for Palestine, humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, institutional development, halting settlements and forced displacement, accountability and rule of law, civil society engagement, and security guarantees.

"The submissions send a clear message: The international community must act urgently and decisively to preserve the two-state vision, to uphold legal and humanitarian principles and to move beyond expressions of concern to activating mechanisms of accountability," he said.​​​​​​​

France backs two-state solution

There is "no alternative" to a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians, France told the UN conference on July 28 that was boycotted by Israel and Washington.

"Only a political, two-state solution will help respond to the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. There is no alternative," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said at the start of the three-day meeting.

Barrot said that other Western countries will confirm their intention to recognize the State of Palestine during the conference, without confirming which.

"All states have a responsibility to act now," said Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Mustafa at the start of the meeting, calling for an international force to help underwrite Palestinian statehood.

"Recognize the state of Palestine without delay."

France is hoping that Britain will follow its lead. More than 200 British members of parliament on July 25 voiced support for the idea, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that recognition of a Palestinian state "must be part of a wider plan."

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the meeting "the two-state solution is farther than ever before," decrying Israel's "creeping annexation" of the occupied West Bank and "the wholesale destruction of Gaza."