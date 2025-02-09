Türkiye unveils plan for safe AI systems

ANKARA

Türkiye has devised an action plan to establish “a reliable artificial intelligence system” and, in later stages, develop indigenous models, a senior official has said.

In a recent meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Digital Transformation Office, Yusuf Tancan, stated that they have updated the AI strategy document and identified 71 new action plans.

The primary objective of these efforts is “establishing a framework encompassing standards, regulations, guidelines and audit mechanisms to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI in Türkiye while aligning with international regulations.”

He emphasized that this framework would both safeguard citizens' rights against potential violations and risks and create a foundation for the development of domestic AI technologies.

Tancan also pointed to notable incidents, such as an Uber autonomous vehicle striking a cyclist and a Belgian youth falling into despair and committing suicide after discussing climate change with ChatGPT.

The official underscored the importance of standardization and oversight mechanisms in AI governance.

The plan also includes encouraging companies to use AI, enhancing human resources and developing generative AI.