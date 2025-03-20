Türkiye unprepared for rapidly aging population: Experts

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is on the brink of a demographic shift it is ill-equipped to handle, experts warn, as Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data indicates that the country’s population aged 65 and older has reached 9.1 million.

Türkiye ranks as the second-fastest aging nation in the world, following South Korea. With 10.6 percent of its 85.6 million citizens now classified as elderly, the country’s senior population alone surpasses the total population of 96 countries.

Research shows that for every 10 working-age individuals, one elderly person requires care. When this ratio exceeds 10, economic and social stability can be severely disrupted.

Melih Bulut, a specialist in aging studies, emphasized that technology should facilitate social engagement and independence for the elderly, as finding adequate human caregivers will be increasingly difficult.

“In the near future, we will have a much larger population in need of care. We must intregrate geriatric technologies into daily life. For instance, an elderly person should be able to carry their own groceries with the help of an assistive robot. No one should feel dependent on others,” he stated.

Psychiatrist Sibel Çakır also underscored the prevalence of ageism, noting that nearly half of the world’s population holds discriminatory views against the elderly. She stressed the urgent need for care homes and elderly support institutions.

Meanwhile, cardiovascular surgeon Ahmet Akgül outlined four key policy recommendations. He stressed the importance of strengthening healthcare services for the elderly and expanding telemedicine and digital health platforms.

Additionally, he called for the enhancement of social support systems to combat loneliness and ensure economic and legal protections for senior citizens. Urban planning and transportation must also be adapted to accommodate aging citizens, he added.

