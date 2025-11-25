Türkiye unites on Nov 25 to combat violence against women

ISTANBUL

Thousands took to the streets across Türkiye on Nov. 25 for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, spotlighting the country’s ongoing femicide crisis through nationwide rallies, vigils and calls for stronger protections.

A unified tide of protest surged as citizens, predominantly women, poured into the streets to condemn gender-based violence, transforming city centers into powerful theaters of dissent.

Mirroring the determination visible in the streets, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş articulated the government's firm stance against gender-based violence, stressing that recognizing the "small signs" of abuse is essential for preventing its escalation.

Throughout the country, demonstrators bore banners carrying similar anti-violence messages, their calls amplified by powerful, resonant slogans demanding immediate change and justice.

In Istanbul, large crowds are set to gather in Taksim for the main rally. Istanbul’s governorate closed Taksim metro station and suspended the F1 Taksim-Kabataş funicular line ahead of the rally.

Data highlights scope of the crisis

Despite public awareness efforts and government commitments, violence against women remains a pervasive and alarming societal issue in Türkiye.

The We Will Stop Femicide Platform has reported that 235 women were killed in the first ten months of the year and 247 women were found dead under suspicious circumstances, marking the first time suspicious deaths have outnumbered confirmed femicides.

According to a nationwide survey, psychological violence affects more than a quarter of women in Türkiye, while economic violence remains widespread among women with limited education.

Experts underline that violence is often intertwined with economic dependency, workplace vulnerability and social expectations.

Attorney Aslı Koçak Arıhan pointed to systemic issues, noting that women are often forced to work "two to three times, or even more, than men" to establish themselves socially and economically.

Social Services Specialist Gülnur Yılmaz echoed Arıhan’s remarks, calling for the widespread application of protective measures like the KADES, a mobile app that allows women to report threats and request police intervention.

New policy, campaign initiatives

In a large-scale policy move, Türkiye has published its new action plan to combat violence against women, covering the 2026–2030 period, in the Official Gazette.

The plan reiterates the state’s commitment to zero tolerance toward violence and calls for stronger coordination between ministries, local governments, civil society and academic experts.

Beyond governmental policy, civil society and international partners amplified the message through powerful awareness drives.

U.N. Women and UNFPA, U.N. population fund, launched this year’s 16 Days of Activism campaign under the theme “end digital violence against all women and girls,” warning of rising online harassment, cyberstalking and technology-facilitated abuse.

Concurrently, the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) has unveiled its "All Together” public campaign, which utilizes the U.N.-recommended orange color and features prominent figures to call for unified societal action.