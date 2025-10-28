Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye has become an unignorable country in the defense industry as a result of its two-decade-long dedication, investment and intense work, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, adding it will continue to further develop its deterrence and contribute to the global peace.

“We continue to make history with our state-of-the-art air, land and sea vehicles. We are no longer a state that follows others but a state followed by others,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Industry Presidency (SSM) head Haluk Görgün and senior civilian and military officials attended a ceremony for the opening of BMC Ankara and Tank New Generation Production Facility and the first delivery of new national main battle Altay tanks in Kahramankazan province of Ankara on Oct. 28.

Qatar Defense Minister Sheikh Saud bin Abdurrahman bin Hasan bin Ali Al-Thani also attended the ceremony.

The hi-tech facility is considered as a hub where Türkiye’s advanced armored vehicles and tanks will be produced in the coming period. It will also serve as the main hub where Türkiye’s domestically developed Altay tanks as well as new generation armored vehicles, Altuğ, will be mass produced. The BMC facility plans to deliver eight tanks a month to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

“Today, we are very excited and proud of our defense industry,” Erdoğan said, thanking everyone who has contributed to the development of domestically produced Altay main battles.

The world’s geopolitical order is drastically changing amid growing conflicts as seen in Gaza where more than 70,000 civilians were killed, Erdoğan said, adding this shift in global system requires strong, deterring military power as well as a strong and less dependent economy.

“Türkiye has been one of few countries who has first realized the risks and threats stemming from the change in the global order and taken its measures. Thanks to the steps we took in the past 23 years in the defense industry, diplomacy and security Türkiye has become an unignorable country,” President Erdoğan said.

Türkiye has created a very substantial defense industry ecosystem to which the world is looking with envy, the president stated, stressing Türkiye is currently one of top three most successful countries in the domain or drones and armed drones.

“With Altay tanks, we have opened the gates of a new era regarding the tank technology,” Erdoğan said.

‘Marvel of engineering’

Defense Minister Güler underlined the importance of having a strong army given spreading armed conflicts in the region and deteriorating global order. “We are determined to continue our works until we fully modernize our army and equip it with most developed military means,” he said.

“Thanks to Altay tanks, our combat force will increase,” added the minister.

For his part, SSM head Görgün described the Altay tanks as “a marvel of engineering” and most recent symbol of advanced national defense industry of Türkiye.