Türkiye, Ukraine set up reconstruction task force

ISTANBUL

Türkiye and Ukraine have signed a document to set up the Turkish-Ukrainian Reconstruction Task Force that will allow Turkish companies to take part in the infrastructure projects in Ukraine.

The deal was inked during the forum on the reconstruction of Ukraine, organized in Istanbul on Jan. 31.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, and Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov attended the event.

At the forum, they discussed the role Türkiye will undertake in the reconstruction of Ukraine with the participation of public and private institutions from both countries, Bolat wrote on X.

“We established the 'Task Force' to evaluate projects in Ukraine and mutually address financing conditions and other processes on this platform. We believe that this agreement will contribute to further strengthening the strategic relations between Türkiye and Ukraine,” he said.

Turkish officials will travel to Ukraine together with Turkish contractors in the coming months, and the first meeting of the task force will take place in Ukraine, Bolat noted.

Ukraine and Türkiye started a new path of cooperation by signing terms of reference for the Reconstruction Task Force, Kubrakov said.

“Together with Bolat, we established a platform for determining cooperation areas and the infrastructure projects for the recovery of Ukraine for sharing experiences and realization projects of infrastructure reconstruction.”

It is mainly related to projects for the restoration and development of water transport infrastructure and the reconstruction of roads, the building of temporary bridges and overpasses to secure transportation on the key routes, Kubrakov said.

Bolat also said that the Türkiye-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement will enter into force after the official approval procedures are completed in the coming months.