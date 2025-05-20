Türkiye trains its first underwater rescue dog

A golden retriever trained by a water search and rescue association in the southern city of Antalya is set to officially become Türkiye’s first civilian underwater search and rescue dog, marking a significant step for the country’s emergency response capabilities.

 

The 8-year-old dog Zeyna is currently awaiting accreditation from Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) before it can begin official operations.

 

Zeyna has undergone extensive training in the Antalya-based search and rescue association, SKUT, to locate missing persons in incidents such as floods, drownings and other water-related emergencies.

 

The dog has participated in various drills, including those involving stand-up paddleboards and boats. It has been with SKUT since its founding five years ago.

 

During a recent training exercise, it demonstrated its capabilities by jumping into the sea with a life ring and swimming toward a designated target. Upon reaching the simulated casualty, Zeyna helped keep them afloat using the attached flotation device and barked to alert its team.

 

Zeyna is one of three dogs currently being trained by SKUT for different types of search and rescue missions.

 

Tina, a Belgian Malinois, specializes in urban disaster response and is undergoing live victim detection training for collapsed structures.

 

Bulut, a 3-year-old Golden Retriever, is trained for wilderness search and rescue, using air-scent detection to locate lost or injured individuals.

 

Like Zeyna, both Tina and Bulut are also expected to go through their accreditation this year.

 

Originally established as a diving team, SKUT expanded its scope following the devastating twin earthquakes that rattled southern Türkiye in 2023.

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots
