Türkiye to train licensed sportspeople in mind games

MERSİN
Türkiye will launch efforts to train qualified and licensed sportspeople in mind and intelligence games, an official has announced.

 

"As of yet, we have no licensed sportspeople. This year, we will begin the licensing procedure. Our annual competitions currently draw between 1 to 2 million pupils. As a result, this year we intend to begin licensing with our clubs,” Şaban Kurt, the head of the Federation of All Mind and Intelligence Games (TAZOF), told state-run Anadolu Agency.

 

The Federation was founded in 2017 and has held various competitions since then, Kurt noted, adding that they have managed to reach a significant number of students thus far through such tournaments.

 

He emphasized that through the instruments of games such as Eqilibrio, Q-bitz, mancala, pentago, kulami and reversi, they seek to improve children's perception, attention, logic, reasoning and processing abilities.

 

Their objective is to increase awareness of such mind and intellect games in Türkiye, he noted.

 

He stressed that the demand in the organizations continues to increase, reaffirming the significant positive impact of such mind games on children’s development in several areas. "We help stimulate children's cognitive abilities, such as perception, attention, logic and reasoning."

 

Emphasizing that children also acquire the chance to allocate time for themselves through such tournaments, Kurt called on all the students to participate in these federation-organized competitions.

 

The federation will hold the seventh edition of the country’s mind and intelligence games tournament on May 23-25 in the northeastern province of Kars.

Sports,

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry
