Türkiye to protect all aggrieved groups in Syria: FM

ANKARA

Türkiye is determined to protect all "aggrieved groups" in Syria, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"Whether it's a majority or minority in Syria, whoever it may be — Nusayris, Alevis, Yazidis, Christians, anyone — Türkiye is their protector and guardian as it is for all the others in this new period," Hakan Fidan told a joint news conference with his Belgian counterpart Bernard Quintin in Ankara.

He said that during the oppression of the Assad regime, millions of Sunni Arabs were displaced, as well as ethnic Turks, and had to seek refuge in other countries.

Fidan emphasized that Türkiye did not hesitate to accept those seeking protection in the face of oppression. Since 2011, the country has provided sanctuary to over 3 million Syrians.

He said Ankara has never hesitated to share the burden of those seeking refuge, and take steps to ensure they live in peace within Syria's future.

"We are making every effort to ensure that they do not face harm in Syria. The new Syrian leadership is also highly sensitive to this issue," the minister added.

Syria's future

"We hope and wish that the people of Syria will quickly build their future," Fidan stressed.

He emphasized that Syria’s reconstruction requires international support, and Ankara is committed to assisting with the country’s security, territorial integrity, and rebuilding efforts.

Fidan also addressed the ongoing genocide in Gaza, stressing that it threatens not only Palestinians but also the international system, urging for an immediate end to these crimes.

Regarding ISIL detainees in Syria, Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye's stance that foreign fighters should be returned to their home countries, and that the international community must resolve the issue of detention in a way that prevents further crises.

He emphasized Türkiye's readiness to support Syria in securing the camps and prisons and ensuring the country’s territorial integrity.

Türkiye-Belgium ties

Speaking of bilateral ties with Belgium, Fidan highlighted that the two are NATO allies, have a long-standing friendship, and growing trade and investment relations.

He said both countries aim to advance defense industry cooperation and further strengthen relations between Turkish and Belgian companies.

He said they discussed topics such as Belgium's support for Türkiye's EU membership, customs union, visa liberalization, and other issues.

Fidan also expressed concerns over the presence of PKK, FETÖ and other terror groups in Belgium, urging efforts to prevent their exploitation of local laws.