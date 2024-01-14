Türkiye to prevent ‘terrorististan’ on its southern borders

Türkiye to prevent ‘terrorististan’ on its southern borders

ANKARA
Türkiye to prevent ‘terrorististan’ on its southern borders

Türkiye will take all the measures to prevent the creation of what it calls a “terrorististan” on its southern borders, describing the recent attacks by the PKK against the Turkish soldiers as part of a plan to strengthen the terrorist organization.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired a security summit over the weekend in Istanbul after the PKK terrorists killed nine Turkish troops in an attack late on Jan. 12 in northern Iraq. Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) President İbrahim Kalın, Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak, Presidential Communications Director President Fahrettin Altun and Erdoğan’s chief foreign policy adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç attended the meeting.

“During the meeting, our counter-terrorism strategies were evaluated in a holistic manner, and the treacherous terrorist attack organized yesterday in the Operation Claw-Lock Zone in the north of Iraq and the steps we have taken and will take in the context of the fight against terrorism were discussed,” read the communiqué issued following the meeting.

Informing that the Turkish Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes against the PKK targets in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the communiqué underlined that the anti-terror struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized and the terror reservoirs in Iraq and Syria are entirely wiped out.

“The terrorist separatist organization, which had nearly vanished within our borders, sustained severe losses as a result of our successful cross-border operations. There has been a surge in attempts to reinvigorate the terrorist organization since it has found itself in a precarious situation in Syria and Iraq,” it recalled.

HH Plans to strengthen the PKK

According to the communiqué, the recent attacks by the PKK are part of a plan to push the revival of the terror organization, referring to another attack by the PKK in mid-December that killed 12 Turkish troops.

“Türkiye will not consent to the establishment of a ‘terrorististan’ on its southern borders, regardless of the excuse or the justification. No matter who is behind a terrorist threat, camp, shelter, formation, or cluster, our primary priority is to permanently destroy it within the framework of our right to self-defense and bilateral agreements,” it stressed.

“We are resolved to thwart the plans of those who control the strings and those who serve as pawns in the traps laid to prevent us from achieving our goal of the Century of Türkiye,” the communiqué added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Former senior MİT member dies, leaves behind pile of secrets

Former senior MİT member dies, leaves behind pile of secrets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Former senior MİT member dies, leaves behind pile of secrets

    Former senior MİT member dies, leaves behind pile of secrets

  2. Erdoğan holds talks with MHP, İYİ Party heads after PKK attack

    Erdoğan holds talks with MHP, İYİ Party heads after PKK attack

  3. CHP leader reminds NATO of its anti-terror mission

    CHP leader reminds NATO of its anti-terror mission

  4. Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day, Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

    Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day, Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

  5. Taiwan's presidential favourite wins election held under China's glare

    Taiwan's presidential favourite wins election held under China's glare
Recommended
Former senior MİT member dies, leaves behind pile of secrets

Former senior MİT member dies, leaves behind pile of secrets
Erdoğan holds talks with MHP, İYİ Party heads after PKK attack

Erdoğan holds talks with MHP, İYİ Party heads after PKK attack
CHP leader reminds NATO of its anti-terror mission

CHP leader reminds NATO of its anti-terror mission
Turkish forces neutralize 64 PKK terrorists in retaliatory ops

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 64 PKK terrorists in retaliatory ops
Nine Turkish soldiers killed in attack on Iraq base

Nine Turkish soldiers killed in attack on Iraq base
New Year’s shooting victim saves six lives through organ donation

New Year’s shooting victim saves six lives through organ donation
WORLD Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day, Netanyahu vows no one will stop us

Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day, Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 100th day on Sunday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "no one will stop us" from destroying the militant group.
ECONOMY Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surged four percent on Jan. 12 after U.S. and UK forces launched strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".