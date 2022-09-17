Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin

SAMARKAND
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 16 Türkiye would pay for a quarter of its Russian natural gas imports in rubles under a new set of deals designed to boost trade.

Putin made the announcement in opening remarks of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan.

Erdoğan and Putin first pledged to expand trade during an August meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that raised alarm in Europe and the United States.

NATO member Türkiye has refused to join international sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Erdoğan has said he needs to take a "balanced" approach to the war - supplying Kyiv with weapons while trading with Moscow.

Putin told Erdoğan Friday that he viewed Türkiye as a "reliable" trade partner and was ready to use it more as an export route for Russian goods.

"As you know, shortly our agreement should come into force on delivering Russian natural gas to Türkiye, with 25 percent of the payments made in Russian rubles," Putin said.

Türkiye imports almost half of its gas and about a quarter of its oil from Russia.

Putin said Russian companies have "received signals they can export our products through Türkiye. Türkiye is a reliable partner in this regard and can ensure steady deliveries via its territory to the rest of the world".



