Türkiye to never forget solidarity by int'l community over quakes: Erdoğan

Türkiye to never forget solidarity by int'l community over quakes: Erdoğan

BRUSSELS
Türkiye to never forget solidarity by intl community over quakes: Erdoğan

Türkiye will never forget the solidarity displayed by European Union, United Nations, and other international organizations after the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 20.

“We will never forget the solidarity displayed by the EU, the U.N., and other international organizations with its institutions, member, and candidate countries in these difficult days,” Erdoğan said, addressing the International Donors’ Conference hosted by the EU to raise funds for quake-hit Türkiye and Syria.

“The International Donors’ Conference is another example of how well-grounded relations between our peoples are,” Erdoğan said.

Türkiye is in solidarity with the Syrian people after the quakes and Ankara provides necessary facilitation for third parties to transfer humanitarian aid to the quake-hit neighboring country, he stated.

The president noted that the cost of destruction caused by the earthquake will reach approximately $104 billion.

“It is not possible for any country to fight against such a disaster alone,” he stated.

The number of collapsed, immediately destroyed, severely damaged, or uninhabitable buildings in 11 provinces hit by earthquakes has reached 298,000, and the number of independent units is 876,000.

The Turkish government will rebuild and revive all the cities destroyed in the earthquake with their infrastructure, superstructure, workplaces, and historical and cultural values, Erdoğan emphasized.

“Our goal is to build enough buildings to meet the needs of the earthquake zone in one year. In the first year, we plan to deliver 319,000 houses out of a total of 650,000,” he said.

Simultaneously, the government continues to install tent cities, container cities and prefabricated buildings, and half a million people will be placed after installing 108,000 containers in two months, Erdoğan noted.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to never forget solidarity by intl community over quakes: Erdoğan

Türkiye to never forget solidarity by int'l community over quakes: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to never forget solidarity by int'l community over quakes: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to never forget solidarity by int'l community over quakes: Erdoğan

  2. EU pledges 1 bln euros, vows long-term relief engagement with Türkiye

    EU pledges 1 bln euros, vows long-term relief engagement with Türkiye

  3. Türkiye, Egypt launched process to appoint ambassadors: Çavuşoğlu

    Türkiye, Egypt launched process to appoint ambassadors: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Body of missing person found, search for others continues

    Body of missing person found, search for others continues

  5. Nation Alliance candidate Kılıçdaroğlu visits HDP

    Nation Alliance candidate Kılıçdaroğlu visits HDP
Recommended
EU pledges 1 bln euros, vows long-term relief engagement with Türkiye

EU pledges 1 bln euros, vows long-term relief engagement with Türkiye
Türkiye, Egypt launched process to appoint ambassadors: Çavuşoğlu

Türkiye, Egypt launched process to appoint ambassadors: Çavuşoğlu
Body of missing person found, search for others continues

Body of missing person found, search for others continues
Nation Alliance candidate Kılıçdaroğlu visits HDP

Nation Alliance candidate Kılıçdaroğlu visits HDP
Canada makes immigration easier for Turks, Syrians

Canada makes immigration easier for Turks, Syrians
Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method
WORLD North Koreas Kim leads nuclear counterattack simulation drill

North Korea's Kim leads 'nuclear counterattack' simulation drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led two days of military drills "simulating a nuclear counterattack", including the launch of a ballistic missile, state media reported Monday.

ECONOMY China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China is launching an annual recruitment of college graduates in large and midsize cities, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday, as authorities double down on efforts to meet a more ambitious job creation goal this year.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.