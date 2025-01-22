Türkiye to mandate 30 pct local production for e-scooters

ANKARA

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced forthcoming amendments which require that atleast 30 percent of e-scooters provided by operators be sourced from domestic manufacturers.

The changes aim to enhance safety, minimize environmental impact and promote domestic production.

“To ensure the use of products meeting specific standards, 30 percent of e-scooters provided by operators will be sourced from local manufacturers,” Uraloğlu stated, speaking on the issue.

The initial regulation was implemented in 2021 to address concerns related to the growing use of shared e-scooters, including safety risks and environmental implications. However, Uraloğlu explained that evolving needs have necessitated significant revisions to the current framework.

The updates will include measures such as automated speed adjustments for e-scooters and the introduction of a local production requirement.

Highlighting the importance of the new regulation, Uraloğlu noted, “The amendments have been prepared based on observations and feedback from the sector.”

“As part of these changes, operators will be required to share usage data — recorded in the ministry’s transportation database — with law enforcement and municipal authorities.”

In Türkiye, the use of electric scooters is governed by specific regulations aimed at ensuring safety and order in urban areas.

E-scooters are allowed on bicycle paths and urban roads where the speed limit does not exceed 50 kilometers per hour.

Prohibitions also include parking in a way that disrupts public order, violates private property, or prevents the safe and independent movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The regulation also prohibits more than one person from being on the e-scooter at the same time and carrying non-personal items on the vehicle.