Türkiye to liberate constitution from coup-era ideology: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he aims to liberate Türkiye's Constitution from coup-era military tutelage ideology and revive it with a civilian and libertarian constitution on the centenary of the republic.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Aug. 7, the president noted that constitutional amendments were one of the priorities of the new government, elected in June.

“We have achieved the greatest progress in democracy and development in Türkiye’s history. By prioritizing investment, employment and production, we have developed and strengthened Türkiye. Now, there is a Türkiye that has grown by an average of 5.5 percent every year, raising its national income from $238 billion to $1 trillion, its exports from $35 billion to $254 billion, and its employment from 19 million to 32 million people. We achieved all this even though our population grew from 66 million to 86 million, not to mention the many other challenges we faced, from tutelage to terrorism, from coups to political, social and economic traps,” Erdoğan said.

“Moreover, we have not only addressed the fundamental shortcomings in development and democracy, accumulated over the previous years, but we have also built an infrastructure that will increase the welfare of all of our citizens in all areas from education to health, security to justice, transportation to energy, agriculture to industry, housing to environment, with an additional population of 20 million,” Erdoğan stated.