Türkiye to launch nationwide 5G service next month

ANKARA
Türkiye will officially launch nationwide 5G services on April 1, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced.

Speaking at an industry gathering hosted by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), Uraloğlu said authorization certificates defining operators’ rights and obligations were issued on Jan. 2, paving the way for commercial rollout in all 81 provincial capitals next month. The first 5G signal will be received on April 1.

The new generation network is expected to deliver data transfer speeds of up to 20 gigabits per second — roughly 10 times faster than current 4.5G services — enabling more reliable and low-latency connectivity. Uraloğlu said the government aims to extend 5G coverage to the entire country within two years.

Highlighting telecommunications as a strategic sector, the minister said high-speed connectivity, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity are critical to economic competitiveness and national security.

Türkiye’s fiber-optic network has expanded to 657,000 kilometers, with broadband subscribers reaching 98.2 million and mobile users nearing 100 million. Authorities aim to increase fiber length to 750,000 kilometers by year-end.

The 5G spectrum tender, held on Oct. 16, 2025, generated $3.53 billion in revenue following competitive bids from major operators.

The rollout will prioritize domestically produced technologies, with operators required to use up to 60 percent locally certified products and at least 30 percent national communications equipment.

