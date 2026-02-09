Türkiye to launch high-speed rail line linking four southern cities by 2028

ANKARA
Türkiye is set to link four key southern cities of Mersin, Adana, Osmaniye and Gaziantep through a high-speed rail project by 2028, a strategic artery that has already reached 85 percent completion, the country’s transport minister has announced.

Once completed, the railway will significantly reduce travel time from around 6 hours to approximately 2 hours between the Mediterranean port city of Mersin and the industrial hub of Gaziantep, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

The initiative involves a comprehensive overhaul of existing tracks alongside the construction of high-speed sections designed to support speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour, effectively streamlining the total route to 312.5 kilometers.

A key goal of the project is to strengthen the connection between Gaziantep’s manufacturing sector and Mersin Port, enabling faster and more efficient access to international markets.

According to the minister, the line is designed to carry an average of 3.1 million passengers per year, as well as around 37 million tons of freight.

