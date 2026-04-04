Türkiye to keep advocating peace over conflict, says Communications Director

ANKARA

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Türkiye would continue to defend “the universal language of peace, justice and compassion” instead of hatred and conflict, as he highlighted Ankara’s stance on regional and global crises.

In a statement shared on social media, Duran said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent remarks on regional and global developments underscored what he described as a historic responsibility to unite around solidarity, brotherhood and common values.

Duran said Türkiye’s image as a safe haven in a time of turmoil stemmed from an approach that rejects divisions based on race, sect, religion and language, while prioritizing shared human values.

“Türkiye remains firmly committed to defending the universal language of peace, justice and compassion instead of the language of hatred and conflict,” he said.

He also said Türkiye continued to represent stability in the middle of crises and sought to remain a force for peace at a time of growing tension and war rhetoric.

Duran added that Ankara would maintain what he described as a principled and humanitarian stance, standing by the oppressed and working for peace and stability.

The Presidency’s Directorate of Communications said the campaign launched under the title “Safe Harbor Türkiye” had drawn wide attention both on social media and in domestic and international public opinion.

According to the directorate, the campaign’s introductory video was widely shared online, while ministers, politicians, journalists and civil society representatives also voiced support for the initiative.