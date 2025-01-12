Türkiye to invest $20 billion in energy efficiency by 2030

ANKARA

Türkiye plans to invest over $20 billion in energy efficiency projects by 2030, targeting substantial savings across key sectors such as industry, buildings and public lighting, according to an expert at the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

A total of $8.5 billion was invested in energy efficiency between 2017 and 2023 under the country's first National Energy Efficiency Action Plan, Bilal Düzgün, head of the Energy Efficiency and Environment Department at the ministry, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

He emphasized the country's commitment to expanding its energy efficiency projects under the second action plan.

"The Second National Energy Efficiency Action Plan foresees an investment of $20.2 billion in all sectors between 2024 and 2030," Düzgün added.

“Over the past two decades, Türkiye has emerged as one of the top OECD countries in improving energy efficiency, achieving a reduction in energy intensity of more than 30 percent,” he said.

In 2023, Türkiye achieved a 4.5 percent energy savings rate, exceeding the global average of 1 percent.

Offices, business centers, shopping malls, hospitals, and large campuses are all eligible for grants of up to 21.6 million Turkish Liras ($610,000) per project, Düzgün said.

He emphasized that by 2026, all new public buildings must obtain green building certification, with an expected annual savings of 1.5 billion liras.

In public street lighting, Türkiye aims to install 500,000 additional LED fixtures by the end of 2025, bringing the total to nearly 700,000.

He noted that the LED transformation is projected to reach 3.75 million fixtures by 2028, resulting in annual savings of 750 million liras.